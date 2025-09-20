SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,214 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 345,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 241.8% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 237,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 167,904 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 837,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 205,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.