Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.3%

Sportradar Group stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 2.07. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.30 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.Sportradar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 378,163 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

