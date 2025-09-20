State Street Corporation $STT Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 984.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in State Street by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

STT opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

