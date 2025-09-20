Stifel Nicolaus Raises ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target to $145.00

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TTAN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

ServiceTitan Stock Down 1.4%

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $115.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33.

In other ServiceTitan news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 370,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $43,647,909.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,595,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,706,572.83. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 90,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $9,999,960.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 483,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,195,013.65. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,869,438 shares of company stock worth $211,021,131. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

