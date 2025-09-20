Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.65 ($4.58) and traded as high as GBX 350.50 ($4.72). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 347.50 ($4.68), with a volume of 1,036,896 shares traded.

Temple Bar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £989.00 million, a PE ratio of 604.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 8.20 EPS for the quarter. Temple Bar had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 98.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Temple Bar Company Profile

In related news, insider Nicholas Bannerman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 345 per share, for a total transaction of £17,250. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

