Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $548.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $320.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.70.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.68 and its 200-day moving average is $308.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Base Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

