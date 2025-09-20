Travere Therapeutics’ (TVTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TVTX. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 717.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,184,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,098 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $21,569,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,831,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,347,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

