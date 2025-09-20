Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.08. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 439,424 shares traded.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $331.87 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 143,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,930.12. The trade was a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchbrook Inc. increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,402,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

