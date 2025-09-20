Truist Financial Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $550.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

CRWD stock opened at $502.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of -422.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $272.67 and a 1 year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,191.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

