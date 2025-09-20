Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $535.02 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $563.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,487.60. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

