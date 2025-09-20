United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 145.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,552,200,000 after buying an additional 413,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 10,777.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 26.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 964,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,884 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

United Airlines stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%.United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

