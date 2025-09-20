VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of HYD stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $53.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

