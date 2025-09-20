Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG Stock Position Increased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $130.74.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

