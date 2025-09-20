Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,146.95. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.73. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.