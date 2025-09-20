Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) versus LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Head to Head Survey

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Get Volcon alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -720.28% -282.87% -180.44% LiveWire Group -350.82% -77.81% -59.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of LiveWire Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Volcon has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Volcon and LiveWire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 1 4.00 LiveWire Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and LiveWire Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.04 million 89.48 -$45.51 million N/A N/A LiveWire Group $26.63 million 40.24 -$93.93 million ($0.40) -13.15

Volcon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveWire Group.

Summary

LiveWire Group beats Volcon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.