Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 38,675 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PECO opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 236.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PECO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.