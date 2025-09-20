Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 15,756 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.84.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

