vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $23.50. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 25,633 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, vTv Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.64.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

