WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.49 ($0.03). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03), with a volume of 41,939 shares changing hands.

WH Ireland Group Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a market cap of £5.55 million, a P/E ratio of 486.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.28.

WH Ireland Group Company Profile

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

