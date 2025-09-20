Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,400 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,500.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,250.

Wizz Air Stock Down 2.4%

About Wizz Air

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,241.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 970.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,272.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,391.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

