Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $260.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $233.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.99. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,024 shares of company stock valued at $76,664,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $456,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $442,702,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 35.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after purchasing an additional 913,613 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Workday by 36.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,117,000 after purchasing an additional 778,301 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

