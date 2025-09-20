Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $285.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $233.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.99. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,024 shares of company stock valued at $76,664,934. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Workday by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,828,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

