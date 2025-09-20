Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Position Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.7%

WYNN opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.62. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $130.84.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.