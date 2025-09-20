Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.70% from the company’s current price.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.16 on Thursday. Zoom Communications has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.97.

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $220,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,291.78. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $206,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 155,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,924.60. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.