Zoom Communications’ (ZM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Trading Down 3.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZM stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97.

In related news, Director Herbert Raymond Mcmaster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,783. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114 over the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Zoom Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.