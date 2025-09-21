13,176 Shares in Invitation Home $INVH Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Home during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The firm had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

