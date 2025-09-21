2,362 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $222.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $229.00.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.