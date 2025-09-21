89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright started coverage on 89BIO in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

89BIO Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ETNB opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. 89BIO has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,191.28. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89BIO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 77.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 700,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 305,928 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89BIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 23.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 188,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89BIO by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period.

About 89BIO

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

