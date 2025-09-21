AAR (AIR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $692.4680 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.81 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE:AIR opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AAR has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $86.43.

Insider Transactions at AAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $717,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,409,835.10. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,392,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,726,787.16. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of AAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIR

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.