ACT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

ACT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 3,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $11,776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,398,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,839,029,289.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.