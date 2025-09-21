Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, July 4th.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 137.95%. The business had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

