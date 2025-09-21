Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,309,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,136 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $506,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.