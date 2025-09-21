Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Bank of America

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Amer Sports Price Performance

AS stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.30.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Amer Sports by 17.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 1.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

