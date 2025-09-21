Americas Gold and Silver FY2025 EPS Reduced by HC Wainwright

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Gold and Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.
Americas Gold and Silver Stock Up 7.9%
Shares of USAS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.63. Americas Gold and Silver has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
