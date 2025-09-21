Americas Gold and Silver FY2025 EPS Reduced by HC Wainwright

Get Americas Gold and Silver alerts:

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Gold and Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of USAS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.63. Americas Gold and Silver has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

