Americas Silver FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by HC Wainwright

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th.

Americas Silver Stock Up 7.3%

USA stock opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.93 and a 52 week high of C$4.19.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.