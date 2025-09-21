Amy Stirling Acquires 472 Shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Amy Stirling acquired 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £116.34 per share, for a total transaction of £54,912.48.
NEXT Stock Performance
LON NXT opened at £118.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,960.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of £118.95. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9,028 and a 1-year high of £131.
NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 324.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NEXT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 55.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on NXT
About NEXT
Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.
NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.