Amy Stirling Acquires 472 Shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Amy Stirling acquired 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £116.34 per share, for a total transaction of £54,912.48.

LON NXT opened at £118.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,960.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £120.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of £118.95. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9,028 and a 1-year high of £131.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 324.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NEXT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 55.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NEXT from £108 to £116 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £115 price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £142 price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £124.33.

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

