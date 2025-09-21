Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Price Target at C$33.71

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.71.
A number of brokerages have commented on ACQ. Cibc World Mkts upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th.
AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.
