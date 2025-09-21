Analysts Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Target Price at $14.80

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Biomea Fusion from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.13.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 156.5% during the second quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,048,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 398.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 474,862 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 290.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 341,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

