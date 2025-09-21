Analysts Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target at $352.72

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.1792.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,506,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,750,252.80. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.28, for a total value of $8,057,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,519.28. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock valued at $448,306,941. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,940,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $528,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $342.46 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.66 and a 200 day moving average of $271.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

