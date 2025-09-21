Analysts Set Expectations for High Tide FY2025 Earnings

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

High Tide Stock Up 1,900.0%

CVE:HIT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

