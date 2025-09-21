Analysts Set Expectations for RNA Q3 Earnings

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RNA. Citigroup upped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.99. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 50,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,871 shares in the company, valued at $15,278,256.45. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $5,119,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,650 shares in the company, valued at $935,733. The trade was a 84.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 540,499 shares of company stock worth $24,814,854. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,659.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

