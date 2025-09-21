Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $76.67

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.6667.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 237.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $4,477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.