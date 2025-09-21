Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Target Price at $105.50

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 395.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,546,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,945,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,111,000 after purchasing an additional 707,985 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 273.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 658,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 482,393 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,233.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 498,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,983,000 after purchasing an additional 460,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,235,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,194,000 after purchasing an additional 451,369 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.94. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $96.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

