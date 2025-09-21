Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $4.77

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.7667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $805.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $393.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.26 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 41.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,411,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,898,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,003 shares in the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,047,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

