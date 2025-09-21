Analysts Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $176.50

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $166.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.78.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,494.24. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 46,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,000. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,368 shares of company stock worth $311,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,526,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 300,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 109,935 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17,612.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61,996 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 68,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,657,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

