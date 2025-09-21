Analysts Set Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Price Target at $131.67

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.6667.

Several research firms have issued reports on MATX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 72.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Matson by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Matson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $103.66 on Thursday. Matson has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $830.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

