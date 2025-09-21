Analysts Set Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Target Price at $10.43

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.4286.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTL. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 120.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTL opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.92). Equities analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

