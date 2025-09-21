Analysts Set Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) PT at C$14.08

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Steve Garrington sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$774,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Danny Matlow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 520,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,630,012.75. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$720.66 million, a PE ratio of 143.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.11.

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

