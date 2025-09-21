Analysts Set Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) PT at C$14.08

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.21.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.
View Our Latest Report on Vitalhub
Insider Transactions at Vitalhub
Vitalhub Price Performance
Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$720.66 million, a PE ratio of 143.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.11.
About Vitalhub
Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.