Analysts Set WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) PT at $20.88

Shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.8750.

Several research firms have commented on KLG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen raised WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WK Kellogg by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,414,000 after purchasing an additional 245,555 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,447,000 after buying an additional 403,970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,038,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,558,000 after buying an additional 2,239,966 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 17.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,939,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after acquiring an additional 444,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 10.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 178,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.24. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). WK Kellogg had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $611.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 178.38%.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

