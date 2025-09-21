Analyzing Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) and Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG)

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) and Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acushnet and Newton Golf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 1 4 1 0 2.00 Newton Golf 0 0 0 0 0.00

Acushnet presently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. Given Acushnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acushnet is more favorable than Newton Golf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 9.24% 28.05% 9.94% Newton Golf -205.92% -570.38% -164.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acushnet and Newton Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Acushnet and Newton Golf”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $2.46 billion 1.78 $214.30 million $3.74 19.93 Newton Golf $3.44 million 2.69 -$11.75 million ($111.71) -0.02

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Newton Golf. Newton Golf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acushnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Acushnet has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newton Golf has a beta of 4.67, indicating that its share price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Newton Golf shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Newton Golf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acushnet beats Newton Golf on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About Newton Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (“SPG”) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. We intend to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. We anticipate expanding into golf apparel and other golf related product lines to enhance our growth. Our future expansions may include broadening our offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to our premium brand. Product Portfolio Characteristics We design, manufacture and sell technology-forward, high-quality golf equipment, which is comprised of putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips and related product groups. We design our golf products to fit golfers of all skill levels, amateur and professional, and our products are designed with the goal of conforming to the Rules of Golf as published by the United States Golf Association (“USGA”) and the ruling authority (“The R&A”). Our Products Our equipment includes putting instruments, golf shafts and grips. Our putting instruments are generally made of steel, aluminum, titanium alloys, carbon fiber, tungsten, and various other materials, including our patented magnesium face plate technologies. All of our products are currently sold under the SPG brand, but we intend to private label and sell certain components to interested third parties. Our shaft and putter technology has been shown by The Golf Lab, a Canadian golf research and education provider, to improve players’ ability to make putts, feel of the putter head, stroke, face angle at impact, and consistency for distance control. Our management believes that our proprietary shaft designs can enhance the performance of players’ putters as well as drivers and other golf clubs. Further, our management believes that these innovative designs, along with our proprietary manufacturing techniques, create performance improvements over traditional golf shafts. We were formed in 2018 as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. On March 18th, 2022, we converted into a Delaware corporation named Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. 551 Calle San Pablo Camarillo, CA.

